SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know a woman who is remarkable? Someone who younger generations should look up to? A woman who has influenced your community and makes it a better place to live?

If the answer to those questions is yes, we want to hear from you.

Beginning Tuesday, KELOLAND Media Group is taking nominations for our 2022 Remarkable woman in KELOLAND.

Click here to nominate a remarkable woman in your community.