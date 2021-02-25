“Nomadland” could impact South Dakota tourism

THE BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A movie filmed in parts of western South Dakota is getting strong reviews.

“Nomadland” is about a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

The film crew stopped in Wall for a portion of the movie, where two of the main characters worked.

“I was really really excited to see the scene that they shot in the kitchen because we were here late after hours while they were filming that and they had told us after they filmed that they got a really good scene so I was excited to see that,” Hustead said.

Sarah Hustead, the Vice President of Wall Drug, says her staff helped the actors get uniforms and learn the ropes at the famous convenience store.

“The only actors were David Strathairn and Frances McDormand and all the other workers you see were actual workers,” Hustead said.

“Nomadland” was filmed here in the Black Hills in 2018, but the movie was released just this year.

For another portion of the film, the main character stayed at the Badlands National Forest.

“I was thrilled to see Nomadland and when they got to the Badlands Area and to the Black Hills, it was so much fun to see our beautiful scenic landscape featured in the movie in such a great way,” Thomson said.

Michelle Thomson with Black Hills and Badlands Tourism says this movie could impact South Dakota’s tourism.

“Movies have a tendency to inspire people and to really motivate them to travel to different places and so this falls into the perfect time frame for us with the theme of the movie being outdoors and wide open spaces, I think it will really entice people to want to come out and to experience the Black Hills and Badlands area,” Thomson said.

The Vice President of Wall Drug says that a lot of extras in the movie were locals in the area and even staff members.

“Nomadland” has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes.