Nolan’s Project continues to deliver

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s one thing to make sure your friends and family know you’re thinking about them during the holiday season. But what one young man in Watertown has done is on another level entirely.

This story is years in the making, and it involves more than one city. Nolan Adams of Watertown is 13-years-old. He started raising money for presents for sick kids in 2014, and that’s when he started delivering those presents to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

He’s continued to do so every Christmas since. Adams began raising money last November at Prairie Lakes in Watertown.

Tonight at 10 p.m., we’ll introduce you to Nolan and his mom and show you how they’re preparing for tomorrow’s delivery.