Nolan’s Project brings gifts to Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News recently told you about the work of 13-year-old Nolan Adams of Watertown. In 2014, he started Nolan’s Project, which buys gifts for sick kids.

Adams arrived in Sioux Falls with the presents to give to children at the Sanford Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Children at the hospital got a Christmas surprise as they picked out gifts from under the trees and took pictures with Nolan, their personal Santa.

Also, every inpatient kid at Prairie Lakes in Watertown receives a present from Nolan, all year long.