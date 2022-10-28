A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can trick or treat the South Dakota Governor’s residence in Pierre on Halloween.

Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Byron Noem will be the hosts for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Noem also shared this advice for children and parents: