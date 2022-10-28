SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can trick or treat the South Dakota Governor’s residence in Pierre on Halloween.
Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Byron Noem will be the hosts for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Noem also shared this advice for children and parents:
- Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark;
- Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags;
- Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb;
- Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups; and
- Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.