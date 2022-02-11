SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is running for reelection and at the same time appears to be trying to raise her national profile. She has traveled out of state many times over the past year, and is appearing on national tv more frequently, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by her political rivals.

Governor Noem is scheduled to be one of the dozens of speakers at CPAC in Orlando Florida later this month. She was a speaker at the conservative event last year too.

“Friends of China are not friends of freedom,” said Noem in 2021.

It’s not clear how long the Governor will be in Florida at the end of the month, but the Democratic candidate for Governor Jamie Smith says it is clear she won’t be focusing on South Dakota issues.

“I know that what you focus on is what you are able to achieve and if you are trying to solve South Dakota’s problems here the focus should be on the state of South Dakota,” said Smith.

In the past week Governor Noem has appeared on Fox 3 times.

Once on Fox Business news, and once each with political entertainment hosts Jesse Waters and Sean Hannity.

We reached out to the Governor’s office for comment on her multiple appearances but did not hear back.

Supporters say the Governor national exposure is good for South Dakota.

Augustana Political Science professor Emily Wanless says there is some truth to that but…

“It might be more beneficial for her than it is for the state if you look at her funding it has increased from people outside of the state and so that is definitely an advantage for her,” said Wanless.

Wanless says the Governor’s office is a legitimate pathway to the White House. Presidents Clinton and Bush went straight from their state capitols to the oval office.



“Governors have the ability, such as Kristi Noem, to take center stage in the national spotlight and be able to say this is what’s going on in our state and it’s something that should be happening all over the country,” said Wanless.

But Smith maintains South Dakota has a lot of issues that need the Governor’s full attention.



“National profile and raising awareness about myself is not something that I am concerned about for me, and I would hope that the governor would realize that taking care of South Dakota problems is what her focus should be,” said Smith.

We asked for a response from the Governor and a spokesman sent the following response.