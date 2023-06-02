SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to declare a disaster in 10 counties and the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation because of spring flooding from April 9 through May 5.

Executive Order 2023-08 declares a disaster from spring flooding in the counties of Brown, Clark Codington, Day, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Marshall, Potter, and Roberts, as well as the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation. The order said that federal resources are needed to help with the negative impacts of the flooding.

The flooding caused an estimated $2,305,362 in damage in the listed counties listed, according to a news release from Noem’s office.

The order also states federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the flooding for state, tribal, and local governments.