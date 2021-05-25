Noem’s new PAC paves way to fundraise, spread influence

by: STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has formed a federal political action committee, indicating her growing fundraising prowess and national ambitions.

The Republican insists she is focused on getting reelected as governor next year. But her nationwide fundraising network has fueled speculation that she could be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid.

Last week, her campaign registered a PAC called Noem Victory Fund with the Federal Elections Commission.

Campaign finance experts say the move means the PAC can distribute funds into elections beyond South Dakota and create a pot of money that could be put into a future campaign for federal office.

