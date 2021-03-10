Noem’s medical marijuana plan scuttled by Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s push to scale back a voter-approved measure to legalize medical marijuana has failed after Republican senators defied her.

Noem’s proposal died after the House and Senate could not agree on the bill, paving the way for a voter-passed medical marijuana law to go into effect on July 1. Noem had argued that her administration needed more time to implement the program, but senators from within her own party defied her initiative.

They reasoned they owed it to voters to end marijuana prohibitions in some form.