Noem’s last close contact with Lewandowski was 13 days ago, staffer says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Although South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent time with COVID-19 positive Corey Lewandowski on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, Noem has not been a close contact with Lewandowski for 13 days, Noem communications director Ian Fury said.

Noem was with Lewandowski on Oct. 28 in Bangor, Maine, according to published media reports.

“She self-monitors for symptoms daily and feels great,” Fury said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Lewandoski is one of several Trump staff members to test positive for COVID-19 since October.