Noem’s last close contact with Lewandowski was 13 days ago, staffer says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kristi Noem Gov Photo

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Although South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent time with COVID-19 positive Corey Lewandowski on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, Noem has not been a close contact with Lewandowski for 13 days, Noem communications director Ian Fury said.

Noem was with Lewandowski on Oct. 28 in Bangor, Maine, according to published media reports.

“She self-monitors for symptoms daily and feels great,” Fury said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Lewandoski is one of several Trump staff members to test positive for COVID-19 since October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests