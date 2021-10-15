Noem’s head of Bureau and Finance Management to leave at year’s end

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Liza Clark, Governor Noem’s Chief of Finance and Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM), announced her resignation today, an Oct. 15 state news release said. The resignation will be effective at the end of the year.

Clark said in the release that she was “looking forward to striking a better work-life balance.” Clark has young children.

“I’m comfortable moving on because I know the state is in great hands,” Clark said.

She has been the BFM Commissioner since December 2016.

“Over her time as BFM Commissioner, she helped provide funding for crucial projects across the state while growing our budget reserves by 92%. She is a tremendous steward of taxpayer dollars, and we’ll miss having her on the team,” Governor Noem said in the news release.

Clark has worked for the BFM for a total of 16 years.