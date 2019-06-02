Local News

Noem orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags across South Dakota to be flown at half-staff.

Flags are to be flown at half staff starting immediately until sunset on June 4 to honor the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

On May 31, a gunman opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people and injuring several others before dying after an extended shootout with the police.
 

