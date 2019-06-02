Noem orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags across South Dakota to be flown at half-staff.
Flags are to be flown at half staff starting immediately until sunset on June 4 to honor the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
On May 31, a gunman opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people and injuring several others before dying after an extended shootout with the police.
