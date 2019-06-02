Noem orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags across South Dakota to be flown at half-staff.

Flags are to be flown at half staff starting immediately until sunset on June 4 to honor the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

On May 31, a gunman opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people and injuring several others before dying after an extended shootout with the police.

