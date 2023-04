SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is expected to sign an executive order at the National Rifle Association’s annual forum Friday.

The executive order will “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans” according to Ian Fury, Noem’s chief of communications.

Noem’s talk, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. CST on April 14, will be livestreamed online.