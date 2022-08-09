SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the wake of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, members of the South Dakota political delegation have released statements calling for more answers.

According to NewsNation sources, the search lasted from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time. The FBI went into the resort wearing street clothes and only told the Secret Service they were coming an hour before they arrived.

Trump wasn’t at his Florida residence at the time of the search.

Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) was first to release a statement saying “The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) each released statements about the situation.

Sen. Thune said: “The FBI needs to provide answers as to why they raided the home of a former American president. Complete transparency is the only way to dispel the American people’s worst suspicions about the agency’s motives. Like every other American, I await their timely explanation. Delay is not an option.”

Sen. Rounds said: “An FBI raid on the personal resident of the former prescient is unprecedented and must be justified. Once a warrant has been issued, there is a requirement of investigators to itemize seized items. This is the judicial process afforded to every U.S. Citizen. The integrity of the Department of Justice has to be beyond reproach – and at this point, there are serious questions. As this is a developing legal issue, I will refrain from any editorial comments until more information is released to the public. However, I share the deep concerns of many, that this will be viewed as another political stunt. The DOJ would be wise to share their findings quickly or risk greater damage to the agency.”