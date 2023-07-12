SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Americans are dealing with prescription drug shortages, and South Dakota is no different.

Ongoing and active shortages are the highest they’ve been in about a decade, according to the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.

No pharmacist wants to tell a parent they don’t have a common medication like amoxicillin for their child.

“In my years of doing this, this last winter was rough. It’s hard to tell someone I can’t provide you what you need for your child. Luckily, we were able to work with other pharmacies,” Lewis chief pharmacist Sara Hahn said.

While drug shortages are not new, the South Dakota Department of Health says it’s happening more frequently and lasting longer.

In a recent report, the state health department said the U.S. is overly dependent on foreign sources of prescription drugs.

“What is new and progressively worsening is our reliance on single sources for the supply chain. The U.S. no longer has the capabilities to manufacture our medications, especially our generic medications,” SD Department of Health secretary Melissa Magstadt said.

On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced the Department of Health will expand its emergency medication cache in case of shortages.

Stockpiles are currently located in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

“Today I’m announcing that we will have a stockpile in five more communities, including Aberdeen, Mobridge, Hot Springs, Pierre, and Yankton,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Noem says more medications will also be added to the stockpiles, including albuterol, insulin, and pediatric amoxicillin.

The Governor is also sending letters to members of Congress and the FDA calling for more permanent solutions.

Noem is asking for solutions such as more diversity in generic medication manufacturing and re-examining medication expiration dates.

“South Dakota can take the action we can take, but we need cooperation of all leaders that have the ability to weigh in on this issue to truly make a long-term difference,” Noem said.