PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two members of Governor Kristi Noem’s administration are taking a leave of absence — to work on her re-election campaign. Communications director Ian Fury and director of operations Ben Koisti will be moving to paid positions on Noem’s campaign beginning on June 24.

Fury confirmed the move to KELOLAND News Friday morning, including an email he sent to state employees.

I wanted to update you all on some changes that are coming to the Governor’s communications team. Starting on June 24, I will be taking a leave of absence from state government through Veteran’s Day (November 11). As you are doubtless aware, Governor Noem is in the midst of her reelection campaign, and I will be working on that end for the time being. Email from Fury to state employees

Fury indicated that he and Koisti will be with the campaign through November and plan to return to the administration after the election. Fury clarified that he and Koisti’s leave from state government will be unpaid.

Filling in for Fury in the interim will be DPS spokesperson Tony Mangan.

Tony, who has skillfully served as PIO for the Department of Public Safety for some time, will take on the role of Interim Press Secretary for the Governor’s Office until my return in November. He will simultaneously be retaining his current duties at DPS. Email from Fury to state employees

In other personnel news, Fury also revealed that Jordan Overturf, another member of Noem’s communications staff, will be leaving; moving back to Texas to be closer to family. His last day with the administration will be July 5.