SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith says an ad from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes his words “out of context.” But Noem, the Republican incumbent, says the ad is fair.

The ad plays two statements from Smith, with one immediately following the other: “I’m advocating for taxes on new things” and “We need more things to tax.” The ad is paid for by Kristi For Governor. The video comes from a Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary event on Monday; only Smith accepted the invitation for what was meant to be a debate between all three gubernatorial candidates.

Smith did say “I’m advocating for taxes on new things.” And he did say “We need more things to tax.” But he did not make these statements one after the other, as the ad implies. He made the comments several minutes apart on Monday.

“I think marijuana’s going to pass this year, and I think we’re going to have a new thing to tax,” Smith said on Monday. “Some good friend of mine from the past said, ‘We don’t need to tax things more; we need more things to tax,’ and I think we’re going to get one.”

Later on Monday, he makes the statement that the Noem ad plays first:

“I’m not advocating for new taxes,” Smith said. “I’m advocating for taxes on new things if we have those opportunities like marijuana, more things to tax.”

With election day fast approaching, the governor and her challenger disagree on the fairness of the ad.

Dan Santella: Do you think that ad is fair?

“Oh absolutely, that, Jamie says in that statement he made that he wants to find more things to tax,” Noem said Friday. “He says ‘things’, then nine minutes later, he says again, he’s advocating for new things to tax. Listen, people have to take individuals at their word.”

“First of all, it’s a soundbite taken out of context,” Smith said Thursday. “We’re talking about revenue streams in the state of South Dakota, one of those being cannabis. Because cannabis is, I believe, going to pass on this election cycle. It’s a new opportunity, a new thing to tax in the state of South Dakota.”

Election Day is Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is Monday.