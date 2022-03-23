PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed two bills dealing with abortion into law on Wednesday.

Noem signed HB 1318, which prohibits medical abortion by telemedicine and increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.

HB 1318 requires patients in South Dakota to receive mifepristone and misoprostol from licensed physicians and prohibit getting those drugs over the Internet or mail for the purposes of a chemical abortion.

Current South Dakota law already requires mifepristone to be taken under the supervision of a licensed physician. This bill would require the second drug in the regimen, misoprostol, which aids in the abortion and miscarriage treatment, to be administered under the same circumstances.

The ACLU is currently in the middle of litigation with Noem and the state of South Dakota over telemedicine abortion in the state. At the center of the case is the rule from the Department of Health (DOH) that will be codified as law pending the governor’s signature of HB 1318. Because of this lawsuit, Noem’s telemedicine abortion ban cannot take effect until the injunction issued in the case is removed.

Noem also signed HB 1113, which prohibits threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion. She also signed SB 44, which involves demolishing two buildings at Northern State University and building a new Lincoln Hall.

Three lawmakers on the House Committee on Appropriations were against SB 44. ep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), who is challenging Noem for the Republican nomination for Governor, moved a motion to send the bill to the 41st day.

Noem, who has signed 220 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session, also signed SB 55, which appropriates funds for the expansion of broadband infrastructure.