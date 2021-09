PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is taking steps to get hay to the parts of the state hardest hit by drought.

The governor has signed an executive order, allowing haulers to move hay to 2 hours before sunrise and 2 hours after sunset.

The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit– and must be properly equipped with warning lights and cannot run overweight.

For producers in need of hay, there are resources available– SDSU can help producers get connected to suppliers.