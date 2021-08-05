Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday with the state opting for a less flashy but still upscale turboprop aircraft after some lawmakers questioned whether she wanted a jet.

The Department of Transportation purchased a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables onboard Wi-Fi.

Legislators were skeptical earlier this year when she requested a $5 million allocation to update the state’s plane fleet. Some believed she was angling to buy a jet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 