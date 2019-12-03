Noem set to lay out proposed budget amid revenue dips

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. South Dakota Gov. A Native American tribe has told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she’s not welcome on one of largest reservations in the country after she led efforts to pass a state law targeting demonstrations such as those in neighboring North Dakota that plagued the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The Oglala Sioux tribe on Thursday, May 2, 2019 told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to stay away from the Pine Ridge Reservation until she rescinds her support for new state laws that target disruptive demonstrations by anti-oil pipeline activists. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem is about to offer her proposed budget for the next year amid some signs that revenue will be down.

The Republican governor delivers her budget address in Pierre on Tuesday. In just a few weeks, legislators will be in session to take up her proposals and hear from state agencies as they craft a final budget.

The state will be seeing less money as an internet access tax comes to an end. That will mean up to $25 million less in revenue.

Overall state revenue is also running nearly $4 million behind projections over the past four months.

