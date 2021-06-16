Noem sends letter to President Biden pushing for fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore

FILE – In this July 3, 2020, file photo, fireworks light the sky over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday, May 30, 2021, in an effort to see fireworks shot over Mount Rushmore National Monument on Independence Day. The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the pyrotechnic display after a decade long hiatus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Governor’s Office announced that Gov. Kristi Noem has sent a letter to President Joe Biden about Fourth of July celebrations in South Dakota and Washington, D.C.

President Biden recently announced the decision to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall on Independence Day. To celebrate the resumption of pre-pandemic life, Biden is looking to celebrate the July Fourth holiday as “a summer of freedom.”

Noem believes South Dakotans should be allowed the same freedom to celebrate America’s birthday, according to a tweet sent out Wednesday morning. In the tweet, she asks President Biden to “intervene and grant us our Mount Rushmore fireworks.”

.@JoeBiden should allow South Dakotans the same freedom to celebrate America’s birthday that will be afforded to him and his guests on the White House lawn.



He should intervene and grant us our Mount Rushmore fireworks. pic.twitter.com/22GMvPoP2f — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 16, 2021

On Tuesday, the governor called the president “hypocritical” in a tweet from her personal Twitter account.

Noem has been advocating for fireworks to return to Mount Rushmore for Fourth of July celebrations in 2021. She filed a lawsuit after the National Parks Service rejected the firework request.

A federal judge ruled against the lawsuit on June 2.

