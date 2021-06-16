Noem sends letter to President Biden pushing for fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Governor’s Office announced that Gov. Kristi Noem has sent a letter to President Joe Biden about Fourth of July celebrations in South Dakota and Washington, D.C.
President Biden recently announced the decision to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall on Independence Day. To celebrate the resumption of pre-pandemic life, Biden is looking to celebrate the July Fourth holiday as “a summer of freedom.”
Noem believes South Dakotans should be allowed the same freedom to celebrate America’s birthday, according to a tweet sent out Wednesday morning. In the tweet, she asks President Biden to “intervene and grant us our Mount Rushmore fireworks.”
On Tuesday, the governor called the president “hypocritical” in a tweet from her personal Twitter account.
Noem has been advocating for fireworks to return to Mount Rushmore for Fourth of July celebrations in 2021. She filed a lawsuit after the National Parks Service rejected the firework request.
A federal judge ruled against the lawsuit on June 2.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!