Noem says she’s directing Department of Public Safety to share additional details of the Ravnsborg investigation

From the very beginning, Governor Kristi Noem took a lead role in making sure the Jason Ravnsborg crash was fully investigated.

Noem was asked about today’s announcement at this morning’s media briefing at the Capitol.

She said she would wait to comment until the prosecutor’s decision was released.

“Well, I’m glad that today we are going to finally get a decision from the state’s attorney. That the family can get some progress in this case. Beyond that I’ll wait for the press conference to really see what the decision is that has been made on charges,” Noem said.

Shortly after the news conference, Noem posted on Twitter saying her heart goes out to the victim’s family.

My heart goes out to Joseph Boever’s family. I am not going to comment on the specifics of Ms. Sovell’s decision. I am directing the Department of Public Safety to share additional details of the investigation with the public within the next week. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 18, 2021

