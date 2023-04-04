SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, both Republicans said today the indictment of former president Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records is politically motivated.

Noem posted on her personal Twitter that she believes this prosecution of the former president is political.

Rounds released a statement.

“Regardless of your political position or perspective, this prosecution should concern everyone. The integrity of our justice system has been called into question because of a politically-motivated district attorney who is bringing charges that the Department of Justice declined to prosecute,” Rounds said in his statement.

Earlier today, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The counts include an allegation that Trump paid porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter with Trump at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006. Trump has denied the encounter.

Rounds said in his statement that the counts include allegations of activity that happened more than six years ago. And that the the charges were a “soap opera of a prosecution” as Trump was singled out for political purposes.