PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is responding to a comment made by her legal council about competitions involving transgender athletes.

On Wednesday, Governor Noem’s Chief of Staff Mark Miller told a committee that with other states allowing transgender girls to compete, this legislation would be like addressing terrorism, by “not letting it get over here.”

Gov. Noem told reporters “that’s not Mark’s heart” on Thursday morning.

When asked if she would sign the bill if it makes it through the House Thursday, Noem said “absolutely.”

The governor also told reporters she is not worried about the NCAA pulling events out of the state. She says the NCAA has not left other states with similar transgender sports laws and she expects South Dakota to be treated fairly.

