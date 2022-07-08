SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to further protect access to abortion across the country.

The order states that the federal government is taking action to protect health care services and a woman’s right to choose. That includes protecting and expanding access to abortion medication.

In South Dakota, abortion via telemedicine is now illegal. Any person that prescribes abortion pills or takes one in South Dakota is subject to a Class 6 felony.

KELOLAND News reached out to Governor Kristi Noem following the signing of the executive order to see if the executive order would affect the law that went into effect July 1.

South Dakota’s trigger law and telemedicine abortion ban remain the law of the land. Governor Noem will continue her efforts to save lives and help mothers through whatever situation they may face. Governor Noem’s Office

Also mentioned in the order is expanding access to emergency contraception, increasing outreach and access to abortion services, ensuring patients receive full protection for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, digital surveillance, and more.

South Dakota Representative Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) is in Washington D.C. today to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss reproductive rights and a potential special session on abortion in South Dakota. The talk can be live-streamed here at 3 p.m. CST.

“I want Vice President Harris to understand how extreme South Dakota Republicans have gone with access to abortion,” Healy said before Friday’s meeting.

Healy said that she would like to see more legislation and effort from the White House to codify Roe v. Wade into law. With Friday’s order, Healy added that she’s worried the order may be ignored by the governor.

“I’m also worried about women who are having miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies and the kind of wait it will take for them to get the health care and the services they need,” Healy said.

The current telemedicine abortion ban excludes miscarriage management from being punishable as a Class 6 felony, but the general trigger law does not explicitly state an exception for other abortion care outside of elective abortions.