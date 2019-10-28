Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for September tornadoes, flooding

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is requesting at least $17 million in federal aid through a presidential disaster declaration for the September Sioux Falls tornadoes and the extreme flooding.

In a news release Monday, Noem wrote to President Donald Trump asking for assistance for the period of Sept. 9 through Sept. 26. Noem said this is the fifth major disaster declarations since May 20, 2019 and added recovery from past disasters continues and local resources are limited.

Total public damage is estimated at more than $8.8 million in 19 counties and one Indian Reservation (Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, Yankton counties and the Yankton Indian Reservation within Charles Mix County).

Individual assistance damage is estimated at more than $8 million for the following counties: Aurora, Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner and Yankton..

Noem added conditions of local roads still hasn’t been factored in because many are still closed.