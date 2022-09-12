PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release sent Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she has undergone back surgery at the Mayo Clinic and is now back in Pierre.

Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon reportedly described the procedure as one to correct an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. “She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery,” he is quoted as saying in the news release.

Noem also addressed the surgery on Twitter, stating that she had suffered an injury to her back about two months ago. “I’ve been working with excellent doctors here in South Dakota over those weeks to try to alleviate the situation,” she said. “Unfortunately this week, I ended up having surgery at the Mayo Clinic.”

The operation, according to Noem, was a complete success, but she warned that she will be “very limited” in what she’ll be able to do for the next several months. “I won’t be able to stand for more than 10-15 minutes at a time, and I won’t be able to get out and about South Dakota like I love to do so much,” she said.

Noem says she will continue to campaign and provide video updates.