Noem: Public deserves to see Ravnsborg investigative file

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As the next steps in the impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg remain unclear, Gov. Kristi Noem says the public should see the entire investigative file.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Noem pointed out all members of the South Dakota House of Representatives have nonpublic access to all the information gathered by the select committee.

“I have seen the entire investigative file, and the public deserves to see it so that they can learn the truth of what happened,” Noem said in a statement. “The House has the sole constitutional power of impeachment, and they have the responsibility to see this process through in a timely manner.”

Noem told the Associated Press last week she found lawmakers’ probe into the investigation of Ravnsborg “inappropriate.”

Two members of the House Select Committee on Investigation wouldn’t answer if Ravnsborg would be called to testify. Lawmakers heard more than eight hours of testimony from South Dakota and North Dakota law enforcement officials and a Wyoming crash reconstruction expert about the Sept. 2020 fatal crash.

The House Select Committee on Investigation has not set a date for its next meeting.