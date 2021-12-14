Noem proposes another fairness in sports bill

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing another bill for the upcoming legislative session.

The governor announced draft legislation to defend fairness in girls’ sports at both the K-12 and collegiate level.

The bill states “only female athletes, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport, or

athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls.”

This proposed legislation would codify previous executive orders.

Critics say the move would stop transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in South Dakota. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the ACLU of South Dakota calls the measure, “a solution in search of a problem.”

The ACLU of South Dakota says it opposes the proposed legislation, calling it an attack on transgender women and girls. According to the ACLU, the draft legislation violates both the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, which protects all students from discrimination based on sex.

A similar bill to promote fairness in women’s sports failed during the last legislative session. Governor Noem then issued two executive orders.

The ACLU says this is the eighth attempt by South Dakota lawmakers to prevent transgender athletes from competing since 2015.

You can find Gov. Noem’s latest draft here.