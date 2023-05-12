SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -Governor Kristi Noem and 24 fellow Republican governors sent a letter to the Secretary of Education opposing proposed changes regarding Title IX and the fairness of girls’ and women’s sports.

The proposed change says it would be a violation of Title IX if transgender students are banned from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

In the letter to the education secretary, the governors are asking the new rules be withdrawn or delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court can address questions raised in several pending cases.

The letter also says quote “the proposed regulation would turn the purpose of Title IX on its head and threaten the many achievements of women in athletics.”

The secretary says these rule changes allow every student to have the full experience of attending school in America, free from discrimination.