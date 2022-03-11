PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When the anti-vaccine mandate ‘trucker convoy’ rolled through South Dakota in early March, Governor Kristi Noem ordered a cross-state escort, and supportive messages to be displayed on DOT road signs along their route.

According to Ian Fury with the Governor’s office, the Noem Administration wanted to ensure that the trucker convoy felt welcome and respected in South Dakota. Fury said the purpose of the Highway Patrol escort was to make sure that the convoy could cross the state without disrupting traffic, and that three separate Highway Patrol officers led the convoy at various intervals across the state.

DOT Secretary Craig Price provided the following statement via Fury:

“Anytime you have a large number of vehicles in a parade or convoy of this nature, it makes perfect sense to offer an escort for highway safety purposes. The Highway Patrol has provided these services dozens of times over the years for a variety of groups.” DOT Secretary, Craig Price

As for the DOT signs which read “SD LOVES TRUCKERS” and “DRIVE SAFE”, Fury also provided a statement from DOT Director of Operations, Craig Smith.

DOT’s intent was to bring attention to the potential increase in traffic and provide a general safety message for this planned traffic event through South Dakota. General safety messages such as this would be in line or similar to the Department’s THINK Thursday safety messages that use a unique approach to get the attention of drivers and deliver a highway safety message. DOT Director of Operations, Craig Smith

Asked how the signs were meant to provide a message of safety, Fury explained, “‘SD LOVES TRUCKERS’ gains the driver’s attention and makes them aware of the event that is occurring – then “DRIVE SAFE” delivers the intended reminder to, well, drive safe.”

Fury says that the costs associated with the escort are not any different than the average day of a State Trooper patrolling our highways, and that the DOT signs were already in place and that there was no extra cost associated with them.