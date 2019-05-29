Noem office announces broadband grants

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. - On Monday South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's office announced which companies have received grants to help bring broadband to areas less connected . One of the companies getting a grant from the state program is Alliance Communications. KELOLAND News visited with two people who will get broadband internet from them. Lynn Boadwine owns a dairy farm in northern Minnehaha County.

"Out in this corner here we've grown and one of the issues, like we've had is we just haven't had good internet," Boadwine said.

Around 3,700 cows are milked here. He says getting faster broadband internet means good things for his dairy farm.

"We haven't been able to fully utilize camera systems here because of the slow speeds," Boadwine said.

Cindy Elverson lives nearby. She has internet, but it's not great.

"It's slow, it's less than it should be," Elverson said.

She's an SDSU professor with students who are a long way from here.

"I'll be able to communicate with my students through email and upload and download files with them, I do a lot of work with graduate students one on one, and that's when it'll be the best," Elverson said.

"I'm sure that there is other areas of South Dakota that are undeserved like we are, so it's not just about us, it's just a good thing that I think the country's becoming aware of rural America and how they suffer and the lack of technology or advancements when they don't have good broadband," Boadwine said.