Noem nods Arizona’s U.S. Supreme Court election law appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined an appeal by the Arizona Attorney General before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeal is seeking to overturn a federal court’s ruling that found some Arizona voting laws disadvantaged minority voters. The case stems from a 2016 lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Convention against Arizona.

“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in the press release. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections. In South Dakota, our election system is fair and transparent, and all states should be held to the same standard. Our hope is the Supreme Court will set a clear precedent that upholds the powers of states to enforce neutral, non-discriminatory voting rules that apply fairly to all by supporting the petitioners.”

The lawsuit said two of Arizona’s election laws violated the Voting Rights Act. The law prohibits racial discrimination in the election process. The governor’s move allows her to wade into the national hot-button issue of election security.

She has courted a national profile among conservatives this year.

You can find the official documents below: