SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem has introduced a new website for pregnant people to locate resources in South Dakota.

The website, Life.SD.gov, is meant to provide resources for parents, financial assistance and information on adoption according to the website.

The page redirects users to crisis pregnancy centers, the South Dakota Department of Health, the Department of Social Services, and other state-run resources.

“In South Dakota, we value life. But being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the unborn. It also means getting moms the help they need to be successful,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We’re launching Life.SD.gov to give women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy, birth, parenting, and adoption, if they choose.”