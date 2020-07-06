Noem joined President Trump on Air Force One for flight to Washington, D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem spent more time with President Trump than just Friday night’s fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

KELOLAND News has confirmed the governor flew back with the President to Washington, D.C. in Air Force One.

Noem’s senior advisor says, “She visited with the President and his team about the day, and the work she is doing in the state to make it stronger for the next generation.”

That flight followed Noem’s visit with a Trump campaign staffer who has tested positive for the COVID-19.

A Republican fundraising event in Rapid City held prior to the Mt. Rushmore fireworks show included Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also Trump’s campaign finance chairwoman.

According to the Trump campaign, Guilfoyle was asymptomatic and isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. She and Trump Jr. did not attend the fireworks ceremony Friday night.

KELOLAND Investigates obtained this photo, which appears to show Noem talking to Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., at the Rapid City Round-Up Retreat held July 2-3.

The governor’s office does not deny the legitimacy of the photograph.