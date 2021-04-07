Noem hosts socialite-turned-activist as state weighs drug prevention program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An American-socialite-turned-activist is spending time with Governor Kristi Noem and other state leaders.

A video posted on YouTube on Tuesday shows Jackie Siegel boarding a private jet, visiting the state capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.

Siegel, who is known as the queen of Versailles, started a foundation and education program after her daughter died of a drug overdose.

We checked with the Governor’s office to learn more about the visit. A spokesman told us the Education and Social Services departments are considering using Siegel’s prevention and awareness tools in South Dakota.

