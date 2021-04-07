Noem hosts socialite-turned-activist as state weighs drug prevention program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An American-socialite-turned-activist is spending time with Governor Kristi Noem and other state leaders.
A video posted on YouTube on Tuesday shows Jackie Siegel boarding a private jet, visiting the state capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.
Siegel, who is known as the queen of Versailles, started a foundation and education program after her daughter died of a drug overdose.
We checked with the Governor’s office to learn more about the visit. A spokesman told us the Education and Social Services departments are considering using Siegel’s prevention and awareness tools in South Dakota.
Read the full comment from Noem’s communications director below:
DSS and DOE are weighing the robust resources that Victoria’s Voice Foundation brings to the table. We’re committed to saving lives through awareness and prevention, and we’re interested in working with partners like Mrs. Siegel who can help strengthen our state for the next generation.Ian Fury