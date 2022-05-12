UPDATED: 9:32 p.m.

KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Krisit Noem who met Castlewood residents at 8:45 tonight.

The governor did confirm that there is at least one fatality in the state.

She asked Castlewood residents to go to hotels for the night if their homes were damaged.

The Castlewood school has extensive damage on the roof and siding. Volunteer firefighters and police escorted people back to their homes if they weren’t damaged, just to make sure everyone was safe and accounted for.

At least one tornado was reported.

Noem referred to damage reports from storms and tornados tonight. She said in her post “Will keep you informed.”

A severe storm that included several tornadoes swept through southeastern South Dakota and into northeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Damage ranged from downed power lines to overturned semis.