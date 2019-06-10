Local News

Noem: Governor's Hunt moving to Sioux Falls in 2020

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 01:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 02:53 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Governor Kristi Noem is changing up the Governor's Hunt and Sportsmen's Showcase.

Next year, the event will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Noem says she wants to transform the Governor's Hunt into an industry showcase to bring more national attention to South Dakota.

The 2020 event will include a sportsmen vendor fair, banquet, concert and pheasant hunting in the southeastern part of the state.

The 2019 Governor's Hunt will still be based out of Pierre.

