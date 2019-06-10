Noem: Governor's Hunt moving to Sioux Falls in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Governor Kristi Noem is changing up the Governor's Hunt and Sportsmen's Showcase.

Next year, the event will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Noem says she wants to transform the Governor's Hunt into an industry showcase to bring more national attention to South Dakota.

The 2020 event will include a sportsmen vendor fair, banquet, concert and pheasant hunting in the southeastern part of the state.

The 2019 Governor's Hunt will still be based out of Pierre.