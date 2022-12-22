PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has declared an emergency for the winter storms that are impacting the state of South Dakota.

Noem has also activated the South Dakota National Guard.

“My administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across the state,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Under the direction of the Office of Emergency Management, we will continue to help all of South Dakota’s communities get through these storms, together.”

The South Dakota National Guard will be helping with statewide emergencies and resources are needed to provide additional assistance to the tribes.