SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will head to Florida to campaign for President Trump.

Noem is a featured speaker at “AmpFest” which will be held at a Trump resort in Miami.

Over the weekend, Noem was the keynote speaker at a GOP dinner in Washington County, Oregon.

In the last month, Noem campaigned for the president in several states including Ohio, Iowa and Michigan.