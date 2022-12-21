SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is continuing her crusade to divest from China.

Wednesday, the governor announced that she is asking Congress to pass legislation “endorsing state efforts to divest from China.”

“Congress has an opportunity to prioritize our nation’s security. States stand ready to act, and legislation endorsing divestments from China would be a great tool to help us do that,” Noem wrote to Congress.

Noem is also asking congress to create an emerging markets fund that excludes China to “provide states the opportunity to safely invest our state trust fund and pension dollars without exposure to the threat of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Wednesday’s letter comes after Noem banned state agencies from having accounts on the Chinese social media app TikTok.