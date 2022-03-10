PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As the Department of Public Safety Secretary released his letter to the impeachment committee, Governor Kristi Noem was tweeting about a closed-door meeting between Ravnsborg and legislative appropriators.

She says right after that meeting, the Attorney General was given an extra $1-point-5 million dollars for his budget.

“No public hearings, no public testimony, the Attorney General doesn’t have to say how he’s going to spend this $1.5 million and it happened the same day that he got those special closed-door meetings. Listen, this is corruption. It’s not good and we need to make sure this appropriations doesn’t break state government in South Dakota,” Noem said.

The governor called the closed-door meeting unprecedented.