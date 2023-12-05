SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 5. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to recommend that state government employees receive a 4% pay increase when she delivers her revenue and spending recommendations to state lawmakers Tuesday.

Compared to Monday, today was a far better day to be out and about…especially West River, where winds finally took a break and calmed down a good amount.

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Pierre in November.

A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for carjacking.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told fellow Republicans on Tuesday that sweeping changes to U.S. border policy would be their “hill to die on” in negotiations over President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion package for the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs.

