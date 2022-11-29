SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is taking a stand against the popular Chinese social media app, TikTok.

Tuesday the governor signed an executive order that bans the use of the app for state government agencies, employees, and contractors on state devices. That means those using state-owned or licensed devices cannot download the TikTok app or visit the website.

Noem said the decision is a result of a “growing national security threat.”

“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence-gathering operations of nations who hate us,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”

Noem isn’t the only South Dakota politician to speak out against the app. Last month Congressman Dusty Johnson tweeted that, “TikTok delivers garbage content to American students and educational content to Chinese students. We cannot trust this company.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken also expressed concerns on Twitter about the potential national security threat posed by the app saying that it’s “…not as harmless as many believe.”

In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a similar executive order in 2020.

The executive order takes effect in South Dakota immediately.