PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.

Noem appointed Steven Perkins to the Board of Education Standards on Tuesday. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Becky Guffin.

“Steve has grandkids of his own, and he realizes that their future is of the utmost importance,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He will always put the future of our next generation first in his approach to the Board of Education Standards, and that is why he is a great pick for this role.”