Noem appoints Pennington prosecutor as circuit court judge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Pennington County prosecutor to the 7th Judicial Circuit that covers the western region of the state.

Stacy Vinberg Wickre has been a deputy state’s attorney in Pennington County since 2017 and currently supervises the office’s Felony Department, the governor’s office said in a statement.

She will replace outgoing Circuit Court Judge Robert Mandel.

