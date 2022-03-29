PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced the appointment of Michael Houdyshell to the position of Secretary of Reveue in a news release sent out Tuesday morning.

“During Michael’s time at the Department of Revenue (DOR), he has helped maintain South Dakota’s status as one of the least taxed states in the nation,” said Noem in the announcement. “I trust that he will continue that focus as he serves the people of South Dakota in his new role as Secretary.”

Houdyshell has served within the DOR for 11 years as the Chief Legal Counsel and Director of the Property and Special Taxes Division. Prior to those postings, he was Staff Attorney for the Department of Public Safety.

“I am honored to serve Governor Noem and the citizens of South Dakota as Revenue secretary,” said Houdyshell in the announcement. “Fair and consistent tax administration is vital to the economic stability of the state. I have spent over the last decade of my career working to ensure the department is treating all taxpayers equitably, regardless of whether they are a small business, a Fortune 500 company, a property owner, or a regulated industry, and I intend to continue to do so in this exciting new role.”

Houdyshell will officially begin work as Secretary on April 1, 2022.