Noem appoints Brian Sandvig and Joy Nelson to Board of Technical Education

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem has appointed Brian Sandvig and Joy Nelson to the Board of Technical Education.

Sandvig will be replacing the late Bob Faehn and serve the remainder of Faehn’s term.

Nelson will replace Ed Mallet, effective November 1, 2021.

“South Dakota’s technical colleges are among the very best in America thanks to the Board of Technical Education’s important work,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I am confident that Brian and Joy will continue that legacy. Both have a long history of excellent work and service to our state, and I am thrilled that they’ve accepted the call to serve South Dakota students.”