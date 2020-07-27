Noem announces training for those left jobless by pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced a program to offer training at the state’s technical colleges to people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor describes the program, called UpSkill, as a pathway to “a new career path as we get back to normal.” The program will offer certificate programs in fields like business, health care and manufacturing.

Since the middle of March, the state has processed roughly 58,000 claims for unemployment. According to the latest count, more than 16,000 people in South Dakota are receiving unemployment benefits.